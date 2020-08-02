NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to identify five men they say are connected to an armed home invasion and robbery in The Bronx.
It happened near Aldus and Faile Streets around noon on August 1.
Police said five men knocked on a 72-year-old woman’s door and pushed their way in when she answered.
There were three people already inside when it happened, according to the NYPD: the 72-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.
Once inside, the suspects pulled out firearms, police said.
The suspects stole approximately $2,000 and jewelry, allegedly.
Police believe the men they are looking for are 20 to 30 years old.
The NYPD released this surveillance video of the 5 men they are looking for:
Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
