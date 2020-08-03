Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating another round of gun violence in New York City that left a Bronx man with a bullet in his back Monday.
The 59-year-old victim was shot around 5 a.m. at Burke Avenue and White Plains Road in the Olinville section, police said.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.
The gunman has not been caught.
On Monday morning, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told NY1 the city has had at least 781 shootings so far in 2020 – after 776 shootings during all of 2019.