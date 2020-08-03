Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday will get off to a bright but muggy start, and then we’ll see mostly sunny skies through much of the day.
Temperatures once again will surge into the upper 80s and low 90s. Clouds will increase late in the afternoon ahead of a batch of heavy rain expected to move in ahead of Isaias.
You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy Monday evening through Tuesday night as we’ll see rounds of rain, heavy at times, as Isaias passes us in the PM hours on Tuesday. Strong winds and flooding rain are expected, so make sure to stay tuned to CBS2 for the latest.