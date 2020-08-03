NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is under arrest for allegedly attacking a grocery store manager with a hammer in Chelsea, police said Monday.
Oscar Apronti, 27, was charged with assault, stalking and criminal possession of a weapon for the July 23 incident, according to the NYPD.
Police said Apronti hit Ray Acevedo, 64, manager of the Gristedes at Ninth Avenue and 24th Street, in the head with a hammer.
It happened after Acevedo took a picture of a homeless man known for causing trouble, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported in July.
The man grabbed a hammer off the ground and smacked Acevedo on the head, police said. A good Samaritan tried to stop the suspect as he fled the scene.
Apronti is also charged for a similar, unprovoked attack in April, when he was accused of hitting a deli worker.