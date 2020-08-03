Today will be considerably quiet with perhaps a passing shower this morning, then just a slight chance of a shower/t’storm this afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny and a little less humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Showers/t’storms will pass through tonight; locally heavy rainfall (flooding) and gusty winds are possible.
For tomorrow, morning showers will transition to a steadier, heavier rain into the afternoon (esp. inland) — this is “Isaias” moving through — before coming to an end tomorrow evening. That said, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued and will go into effect as early as late tonight for parts of the area, and remain in effect until as late as early Wednesday morning for parts of the area. For the city, it will go into effect at 6 AM tomorrow and remain in effect until 6 AM Wednesday.
Regarding winds, they will peak tomorrow afternoon with gusts of 50-70 mph.
Minor to moderate coastal flooding will be an issue tomorrow into tomorrow night. Beach erosion, dangerous rip currents, and high surf will remain an issue through Wednesday.
For Wednesday, expect a much quieter day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.