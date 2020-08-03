NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – People across New Jersey are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias, which could deliver another blow to businesses, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday.

The water was calm and people were relaxing at Sea Bright Beach, but Gov. Phil Murphy was warning people to take extra precautions and watch out for rip currents.

Drone Force 2 flew over the beach, where the scene will be much different come Tuesday.

“We prepare for the worst and we hope for the best,” said Jim Forsman, from the Sea Bright Fire Department.

The fire department is rolling out its high-water rescue vehicles.

“They can climb over any sand or obstacles that are on the road,” said Forsman.

Isaias could potentially bring 70 MPH wind gusts to the Jersey Shore.

Crews at Bay Head Beach were out removing lifeguard stands.

Restaurants in Montclair, N.J. were preparing to do the same with their outdoor dining tables and tents.

“We’ll definitely have to take these down,” said Pawel Wnek, who works at Ah’ Pizz.

The restaurant relies on outdoor dining, but drenching rain means that won’t be an option.

“No one’s gonna come out. It’s just gonna rely on takeout. We’re not gonna send any of our drivers out if it’s really bad out there, as well. So, it’s definitely gonna have an impact on us,” said Wnek.

The storm is a double whammy for businesses already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“On top of dealing with the smaller capacities, on top of dealing with the fact that only half the people are ready to come out and shop and eat… This storm’s gonna have an absolutely devastating impact,” said Jason Gleason, executive director of the Montclair Center Business Improvement District.

Areas prone to flooding are taking extra precautions. Harrison, N.J. is prepared to use its senior center as a storm shelter, if necessary.

“We’ve alerted the schools, we’ve alerted the police department. And there’s extra policemen coming in. [Department of Public Works] has all hands on deck, for tomorrow,” said Mayor James Fife.

New Jersey has also been in contact with FEMA.

“Obviously, there is the possibility for some trees to come down and for power outages,” said Gov. Murphy. “Heed the warnings… If your power goes out, don’t assume your neighbor’s calling it in.”

Murphy said the best advice is to stay home during the brunt of the storm.