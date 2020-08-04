NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen grab-and-go robbery was caught on camera inside a Coach store on Fifth Avenue.
Surveillance video shows a man walk into the store around 6 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Ave. and West 54th St.
He grabs several handbags and some clothing off the racks.
Police said a 31-year-old female employee tried to stop the suspect, but he brandished a boxcutter and got away.
The stolen merchandise was valued around $2,000, according to authorities.
The employee was not hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.