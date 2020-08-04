NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Con Edison says the number of outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias is one of the largest in its history.
Tuesday’s storms left 260,000 customers in the dark, making it the company’s second largest storm-related outage.
Con Edison says that number surpasses the 204,000 outages caused by Hurricane Irene in 2011.
Superstorm Sandy holds the record for storm-related outages. It knocked out service for 1.1 million customers.
By Tuesday night, service had been restored to at least 50,000 customers, but the power company said full restoration will take several days.
CON EDISON OUTAGES
Con Edison says 220 additional line workers have been brought in to restore service and another 100 will begin work Wednesday.
Residents are reminded to stay away from downed wires and report all downed wires to Con Edison and local police.