Showers and a few t’storms will overspread the area this morning, especially west of the city, with heavy rain and gusty winds filling in this afternoon. When all is said and done, .5-1.5″ of rain is expected in and around the city with 2-4″ (or more) expected N&W. As for wind gusts, they’ll peak at around 50-60 mph, though reports of 70 mph aren’t out of the question.
Any leftover showers will exit north early this evening. After that, the focus will shift to the coast (NYC, Long Island) with minor to moderate flooding expected. As for the winds, they’ll continue to subside.
Tomorrow will be a much better day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday is looking decent, as well, with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.