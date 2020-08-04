QUEENS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Rafael Nadal announced Tuesday on social media that he will not be participating in the 2020 US Open later this summer because of concerns over coronavirus.
Nadal, who won the grand slam last year in Flushing Meadows, said “after many thoughts, I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it.”
Nadal went on to tweet “This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.” The 33-year-old Nadal is one grand slam behind Roger Federer’s record 20 grand slam victories. Federer previously announced that he would miss this year’s US Open because of two knee surgeries he underwent this year.
The US Open will be held from August 31-September 13 without fans in Queens.