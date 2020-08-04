NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Red onions are being recalled from stores and restaurants across the country because they may be contaminated with salmonella.
The Food and Drug Administration says Thompson International Inc. is recalling its red onions, as well as several other kinds that may have come in contact with them.
The red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions were distributed to retail stores, restaurants and wholesalers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada.
They came in cartons or mesh sacks with the following brand names:
- Thomson Premium
- TLC Thomson International
- Tender Loving Care
- El Competitor
- Hartley’s Best
- Onions 52
- Majestic
- Imperial Fresh
- Kroger
- Utah Onions
- Food Lion
Canadian health officials linked a salmonella outbreak to Thompson International Inc. on July 30, and U.S. officials confirmed the company was a likely source two days later.
Click here for more information from the Food and Drug Administration.