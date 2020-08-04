NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Several Catholic schools in New Jersey are closing because of dwindling enrollment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Archdiocese of Newark announced Tuesday that five elementary schools will not reopen in the fall.
- Transfiguration Academy, Bergenfield
- St. Joseph Academy, Bogota
- The Academy of St. Mary, Rutherford
- St. Francis Xavier, Newark
- Ironbound Catholic Academy, Newark
Three other elementary schools will be consolidated.
- St. Joseph of the Palisades, West New York, will welcome the school communities of Mother Seton in Union City and St. Augustine School in Union City to their campus.
- St. Joseph the Carpenter, Roselle, will welcome Our Lady of Guadalupe in Elizabeth to their campus.
“I recognize that this news is profoundly painful for our students and their families, teachers and principals, school communities, and those who support Catholic education, as well as for our archdiocesan community. I extend my prayers and support to all those affected. Our schools represent communities that offer vital faith formation for children. The difficult decision to further consolidate our Catholic Schools follows considerable discussion and examination of their viability under the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Education remains a crucial element in the life and mission of this Archdiocese,” said Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, Archbishop of Newark.