RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County also saw its share of serious damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez spoke to one family Tuesday that had a close call with a downed tree.

Six-year-old Grayson Campbell, his parents and nanny were busy eating lunch inside their home on Soundview Avenue in Rye when Isaias rudely interrupted.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Path Of Destruction In New York And New Jersey

Its strong winds toppled the family’s beloved oak tree, sending it crashing through the roof of the home. Its massive branches pierced the attic and Grayson’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was not in the room.

“The tree crashed and then a gas leak happened and then we got out,” Grayson said. “I got like kind of scared because there’s not really anything that’s like a big boom to scare me.”

MORE: 1 Dead When Tree Falls On Car As Tropical Storm Isaias Hits New York City

“We were luckily on the other side of the house, so everyone’s safe and sound. It’s a pretty impressive tree, so we got some good photos of it. In the scheme of things no one got hurt, so it can get fixed,” mother Johanna Campbell added.

Con Edison went to the family’s home to fix the gas leak and the power. The utility said more than 200,000 customers in Westchester County are without electrical service due to the storm.