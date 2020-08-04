NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Major mass transit disruptions due to damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias continued into Tuesday evening, impacting elevated trains, Metro-North, the Long Island Rail Road and NJ Transit.

Needless to say, there were a lot of frustrated commuters in the city.

Though there hasn’t been nearly the number of people taking mass transit since the coronavirus pandemic hit, there were still many piling up at stations not sure how they were going to get to their next destination, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“It’s going to be five hours until I get home,” a man named Neil said.

Important Tropical Storm Isaias updates:

@NYCTSubway is suspending most outdoor service. For line-specific updates visit ⬇️https://t.co/uVxDHPT4kt — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) August 4, 2020

Commuters hunkered down for a long wait, after the storm knocked out NJ Transit service in both directions due to overhead wire and signal issues, leaving hundreds in limbo at Penn Station.

“Get me a bus ticket home. Ask the governor, ask Cuomo to come drive me home,” Neil said. “They talk big, but when it comes down to getting the service to get you home, nobody does anything.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Path Of Destruction In New York And New Jersey

The LIRR also suspended service systemwide due to high winds and hazardous conditions, including fallen trees, downed utility poles, and power outages.

And Metro-North service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines was temporarily down.

MORE: 1 Dead When Tree Falls On Car As Tropical Storm Isaias Hits New York City

Please check for updates/status information on https://t.co/MX2DSMvSo1 or use the newly updated LIRR TrainTime app. — LIRR. YouMustWearaFaceCoveringonTrains (@LIRR) August 4, 2020

As if commuters didn’t already have enough to deal with taking mass transit during a pandemic.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to do at this point. I just got here. I assume it will be suspended for the foreseeable future,” one commuter said.

“I think I got to wait one hour, maybe, maximum two hours,” a commuter named Edgar added.

MORE: Tropical Storm Isaias Blows Into New Jersey, Packing Tornadoes And Powerful Winds

The gusty winds even forcing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to run underground subways only, as all outdoor subway service was suspended and outdoor stations closed.

Some that could opted to walk instead. But even that was a challenge.

“I never encountered this much wind before, especially in the city, so, yeah, it’s crazy,” one person said.

The risk of water spouts also halted NYC Ferry. A network of ferry routes in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens halted service temporarily Tuesday afternoon.

Suspended earlier in the day, the Staten Island Ferry resumed service Tuesday afternoon.