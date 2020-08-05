Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man from Brooklyn is now facing charges, accused of sabotaging an NYPD van.
Jeremy Trapp, 24, allegedly plotted to cut the brake lines of a police vehicle.
Investigators say for a four-day period in July, Trapp had been speaking to an NYPD confidential source about wanting to hurt police officers.
On July 17, he allegedly showed the source a cutting tool. That afternoon, police say he was captured on surveillance video tampering with an NYPD van.
A later inspection found a line for a wheel speed sensor had been partially severed. The damaged line is part of the van’s anti-lock braking system.