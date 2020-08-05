NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a shooting that was caught on camera last month in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows a man running on the sidewalk and opening fire. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on July 5 along Ralph Avenue in Brownsville.
Police said one man shot several rounds at another, who then exited a Jeep and returned fire.
The shooter ran into a black Nissan Altima that was last seen traveling south on Ralph Ave. toward Sutter Ave.
Police said no one was hurt in the shooting.
