MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A major bus line for commuters in northern New Jersey says it’s suspending service because of the pandemic.

DeCamp Bus Lines announced on its website that it will stop running at midnight Friday.

Usually buses carry about 3,000 passengers a day between New Jersey and Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The company says ridership is now about 10% of that.

DeCamp has been in operation since 1870.

It says it hopes to resume service in September if riders return.

