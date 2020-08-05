Comments
EATONTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A dozen Motor Vehicle Commission offices in New Jersey are unable to process transactions Wednesday because of storm-related outages
The MCV says the locations are experiencing problems with their power and internet.
Update: Due to storm-related power outages, the following agencies are unable to process customer transactions. Please check https://t.co/nsrF1cM3Id for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/u9cabxg1bB
— New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) August 5, 2020
Tropical Storm Isaias left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark across the Garden State, and Gov. Phil Murphy says the restoration could take days.
The following MVC locations are impacted:
- Eatontown
- Eatontown Inspection
- Freehold
- Hazlet
- Oakland
- Rahway
- Rahway Inspection
- Rio Grande
- South Brunswick
- South Brunswick Inspection
- Springfield
- Turnersville
Check the most updated list and find alternate locations here.