EATONTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A dozen Motor Vehicle Commission offices in New Jersey are unable to process transactions Wednesday because of storm-related outages

The MCV says the locations are experiencing problems with their power and internet.

Tropical Storm Isaias left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark across the Garden State, and Gov. Phil Murphy says the restoration could take days.

The following MVC locations are impacted:

  • Eatontown
  • Eatontown Inspection
  • Freehold
  • Hazlet
  • Oakland
  • Rahway
  • Rahway Inspection
  • Rio Grande
  • South Brunswick
  • South Brunswick Inspection
  • Springfield
  • Turnersville

Check the most updated list and find alternate locations here.

