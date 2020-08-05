We’re back in business today with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Just be mindful, there is a high risk of rip currents along the south facing beaches of New York; and along the New Jersey coast, a moderate risk.
Tonight’s looking good with mostly clear skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s or so.
Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are looking more likely tomorrow night, so you may want to have that umbrella handy. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s.
As for Friday, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and about a 40% chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will only be in the upper 70s.