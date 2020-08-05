CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

We’re back in business today with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Just be mindful, there is a high risk of rip currents along the south facing beaches of New York; and along the New Jersey coast, a moderate risk.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight’s looking good with mostly clear skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s or so.

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are looking more likely tomorrow night, so you may want to have that umbrella handy. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Friday, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and about a 40% chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will only be in the upper 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply