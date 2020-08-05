NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect they say has smashed subway windows dozens of times.
The vandalism spree has been going on all across the subway system since May 8. The most recent incident took place Monday, authorities said.
In all my years as a #TrainOperator I have never seen this many broken windows on 1 train @danrivoli @ClaytonGuse @JMartinezNYC pic.twitter.com/SGgat5DVQ4
— Gomez (@TripleG_RTO) July 31, 2020
Following one such incident last week, NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg had this to say:
“This is criminal behavior, and it’s as dangerous as it is despicable. Cowards breaking subway windows have no respect for fellow New Yorkers, and no concern about endangering their fellow riders. We will hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law and look forward to presenting the wrongdoers with the very large bill that will be required to fix it.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.