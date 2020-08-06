VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There has been a 40% increase in child cases of coronavirus in just two weeks. A Mount Vernon boy who battled and beat the virus is now being honored by a children’s hospital for his bravery.

Jorden Hutchins has been designated a superhero by the doctors and nurses at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla. The 8-year-old was awarded a special cape and a sash, and made an ambassador to the hospital, after he fought off COVID-19.

“Thank you to all the people who have treated me. I was worried that I might pass. It felt like that I was never going to go home again. Because I was very sick. I had the virus,” Jorden told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge on Thursday.

Jorden’s father, mother and brother tested positive for COVID-19 in April, but he never showed any symptoms until mid-May, when he started showing signs of the mysterious coronavirus-related syndrome MIS-C, which children can develop.

He was placed on a heart-lung machine and had a low chance of survival. He had heart surgery and multiple strokes. His kidney was failing.

“Jorden is a true champion. He’s the one who fought to come back to us. He’s strong. He’s determined. He’s resilient. And he’s here and we’re so thankful,” said his mother, Beverly.

Children across the country have developed the dangerous syndrome. It often shows up a month after having COVID-19. Many kids never even show signs of the virus or knew they had it until developing later complications.

“A fever is probably one of the main symptoms. The others can be a rash over the body,” pediatrician Dr. Aalok Singh said.

Jorden’s family and doctors are encouraging all parents to get their kids tested, especially as many will be returning to school soon. His parents are still deciding if he will go back to school and begin fourth grade this fall.

But for now, he’s going to focus on his new role as ambassador at the hospital.

“I am strong. Be strong,” Jorden said.

And he’s making sure other kids like him stay healthy.

So far, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital has treated about 25 children with MIS-C.