NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of pushing a man to his death at Penn Station.
Officers found the victim at the bottom of a stairway around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the suspect pushed the man down the stairs during an argument.
The victim suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police described the suspect as bald with a dark complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt and dark colored pants.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.