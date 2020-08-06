Comments
While we can’t rule out a shower today, the bulk of the activity will remain south and west… partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Showers are looking more likely tonight, especially late, with the possibility of an isolated t’storm.
Sct’d showers/t’storms stay in the forecast tomorrow with iso’d downpours being the main concern. It will be mostly cloudy and not as warm with highs only in the upper 70s.
Iso’d showers/t’storms are expected on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.