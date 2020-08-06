By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a damp start for some this morning, some sunshine returned for the afternoon and temps got back into the 80s! Expect a return of the clouds this evening though, but it will stay dry through the first half of the night. Showers and storms are more likely late overnight into early Friday morning, so keep the umbrella handy!

Tomorrow looks like the most unsettled of the next few as showers and storms will be likely during the day, with a bit of a break during the mid-day. Not expecting any severe weather at this moment, but any storms could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time… not exactly a great scenario considering the aftermath of Isaias is still present.

The weekend looks to be split between the two days with a chance for showers early Saturday and temps in the low 80s, and bright skies and no rain Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 80s.