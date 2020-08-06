NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man caught on camera suspected of slashing a woman on the subway in Queens.
It happened after the woman boarded a 7 train at the Junction Boulevard Station at 82nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on August 5, police said.
The suspect allegedly kicked the woman and cursed at her when she stood in front of him.
Police said the woman took out her cell phone to take video of the man, who then showed a knife and started swinging it at her.
The woman suffered a laceration to her left arm and got off the train, according to the NYPD. She refused medical attention.
The suspect stayed on board. Police released this cell phone video of him:
Police believe he is approximately 28-years-old, 6’0″ tall with close cut, short, dark hair.
