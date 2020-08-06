PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fire led police to a drug operation in the basement of a multi-family home early Thursday morning in Paterson, New Jersey, officials say.

Police initially said it appeared to be a cocaine processing plant, but later turned out to be K2, a synthetic marijuana.

UPDATE: Paterson police say it’s a K2 procoessing plant, not cocaine. They say it’s made very similar. https://t.co/UD8YXq8cxC — John Dias (@JohnBDias) August 6, 2020

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. inside a home on Illinois Avenue.

A hazmat team responded to the scene, along with a Mass Care response unit, and neighbors said they saw a bomb squad.

“We just heard a loud bang,” one resident told Dias. “We literately just came out of the house and we were just told to step back.”

Four firefighters were taken to area hospitals but are expected to be OK.

CBS2’s John Dias reported at least a dozen people live inside the house, which is down the block from a school.

The Red Cross said it’s helping 11 people from two families with temporary lodging, food and clothing.