NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify an individual wanted for questioning in connection to a Queens robbery that left a man injured.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. Sunday in front of 43-14 60th Street.
According to police, someone approached an 84-year-old man from behind and tried to pull the man’s wallet out of his pants, causing the 84-year-old to fall and hit his head.
The suspect took the victim’s glasses and ran away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
