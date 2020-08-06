NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cleanup from Tropical Storm Isaias continues in Westchester County, but many people say it’s not moving fast enough.

No power is one concern, but residents are also upset their streets are still impassable. They’re worried they’d be trapped during an emergency, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Thursday.

Drone Force 2 flew over a dangerous area in New Rochelle. A downed tree and wires have been blocking Bon Air Avenue, a dead end street, for days.

“You’ve got a transformer down in the middle of the street there, as fluid spilled and what may or may nor be a live wire,” said Chris Stella.

“There are 24 houses on the end here and you can’t get an emergency vehicle down the block, and no one from the city will touch the tree until Con Ed takes the line down,” he added.

Stella is among several residents who said they contacted Con Edison, but were confused by the response.

“I called them and they said, ‘Oh, your powers on,’ and I said that’s insane. We have transformers down in the middle of the street,” said Alex LaTorraca.

“We see all kinds of crews coming by and looking and then leaving. And each crew has a different story or confusing information. So, it’s not clear exactly what’s happening,” said Josh Rawson.

DeAngelis saw Con Ed crews sitting on the street, monitoring the taped off scene Thursday morning.

Con Ed reported 77,081 customers without power Friday morning, according Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

NYSEG reported 25,880 customers in the dark.

“First, most important here that have to be cleared, are the major roadways [and then] the secondary roadways because you need to have roads clear so that firetrucks and emergency vehicles can get through them,” said Latimer.

WATCH: Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s Update On Power Outages and Cleanup Effort:

Westchester County was the hardest hit, according to Con Ed. The utility said crews restored power to more than 45,000 customers already.

“We just can’t get answers out of anybody,” said Stella. “The city is saying Con Ed, and Con Ed is not really telling you anything interesting.”

New Rochelle officials told us public works crews removed as much as possible without getting close to the wires.

Con Ed said it could be a few days before everybody’s power is restored.