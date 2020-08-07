Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There will be no in-person classes in September for students in Jersey City Public Schools.
The board of education voted Thursday night to start the school year with 100% remote learning.
The decision goes against state guidelines requiring that some form of in-person instruction be offered.
The board says it based its decision on increased COVID cases in schools in other states that have already reopened.