JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There will be no in-person classes in September for students in Jersey City Public Schools.

The board of education voted Thursday night to start the school year with 100% remote learning.

The decision goes against state guidelines requiring that some form of in-person instruction be offered.

The board says it based its decision on increased COVID cases in schools in other states that have already reopened.

