WESTWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Analysts said the country’s latest jobs report was better than expected, but there is still cause for concern.

The economy added about 1.8 million jobs, lowering the unemployment rate to just more than 10 percent.

But, there are signs that hiring is slowing because of the recent surge of coronavirus nationally.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin spoke with a New Jersey business owner about her decision to close for good and workers who are now hit by the wave of unemployment.

Sue Volant of Westwood, N.J. learned less than 24 hours ago that she would soon be out of a job.

White Oak Home on Westwood Avenue, where she works, is closing.

For Volant, it likely means collecting unemployment benefits and building up her side gig in real estate – staging homes on the market.

“It’s a good side hustle right now because, like I said, people are selling their homes,” said Volant.

She figured she’ll get by, but worried about coworkers who may not benefit from federal stimulus checks, unless something changes soon.

Tegan Ashman, the owner of White Oak Home, said it’s unfair that her staff may miss out on the $600 boost to unemployment checks, which is gone without an immediate replacement.

“I hope the government passes the next round of that,” said Ashman.

She told Carlin the hardest part was letting her seven-member team know it was coming to an end.

“It had to happen in email,” said Ashman. “COVID took that ability for us all to get together and for me to tell them and to answer those questions in person, all at once.”

Ashman said no one is to blame – not her landlord; not the government.

She said the federal government loaned her the money needed to move the business completely online. It just wasn’t enough, she said.

“I just hope the town survives all of this,” said Volant.

“It’s really sad to see the local businesses in a town we love suffer,” said Shannon Guy of Westwood.

Though walking away is sad, Ashman said her decision was based on numbers.

