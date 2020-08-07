Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at an unsettled day ahead, with showers and isolated storms moving though. It won’t be raining non-stop, but a passing downpour is possible at any time. Not looking at much in the way of severe weather, but with what we’ve seen this week, it won’t take much for flooding issues in spots that see heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tonight south of NYC.

With the clouds and showers, temps will only climb into the upper 70s this afternoon. The rain risk lingers overnight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Again, not a washout… but have the umbrella on hand.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking decent, but Sunday will definitely be the better half of the weekend. A cloudy start tomorrow will give way to some afternoon sun. There is a 20% chance of a shower or t’storm with temps in the low 80s.

We improve to mostly sunny skies for Sunday and it’ll be a touch warmer, with temps in the mid to upper 80s.