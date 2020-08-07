Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Friday morning everybody! While we’re finally at the end of tumultuous and stormy week, there is unfortunately yet another risk of rain and thunderstorms today.
Expect a damp start to the day, especially south and east of NYC, with the heaviest showers tapering off after the lunchtime hour. It will stay cloudy and damp the rest of the day though, and temps won’t budge out of the 70s.
Tomorrow will feature a lingering risk of wet weather, but the afternoon does show signs of improvement, and partly sunny skies will let temps rise to the low 80s. As of now Sunday looks picture perfect with bright skies and temps in the mid 80s.