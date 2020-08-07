By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected today was a bit more on the unsettled side, with a damp start to the morning and more activity moving through this evening. Some showers and storms will continue overnight but it won’t be a complete washout. Expect a cloudy and mild night with temps in the 60s to around 70.
The weekend forecast is looking a little bit better, with showers Saturday morning giving way to some sun during the afternoon. Sunday looks like the superior day, hands down, as we expect bright sunshine and warm temps in the mid 80s.
Monday starts off the week ahead on a hot & humid but dry note, but the rest of the week will see a return to a classic summer pattern of hot, humid, and unsettled with PM storm chances.