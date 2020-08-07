Breaking NewsNew York Schools Allowed To Reopen For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo Says
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for a toddler who went missing around 7:30 a.m. from Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

Alayah is two years old. She was last seen wearing red shorts, a red and white Nike shirt, and black sneakers.

She has black hair with braids and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots Alayah is asked to contact the NYPD immediately. You can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

