NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for a toddler who went missing around 7:30 a.m. from Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
Alayah is two years old. She was last seen wearing red shorts, a red and white Nike shirt, and black sneakers.
She has black hair with braids and brown eyes.
***MISSING*** We endeavoring to locate Alayah. She is two years old and was last seen wearing red shorts, a red and white Nike shirt, and black sneakers. She has black hair with braids and brown eyes and is missing from the confines of the @NYPD88Pct pic.twitter.com/PxRRtQYjW5
— NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) August 7, 2020
Anyone who spots Alayah is asked to contact the NYPD immediately. You can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
