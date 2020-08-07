Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a man police say robbed seven taxi drivers at gunpoint in just over a week.
The suspect can be seen in the backseat of one of the cabs with a gun in his hand.
He’s accused of holding up seven drivers between July 28 and Aug. 5 in Brooklyn.
Police said he demanded money, and ran away after receiving the cash.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.