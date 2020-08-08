Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s not often you see much going on in Times Square these days, but an event for a good cause Saturday night brought some action back under those bright lights.
Volunteers from the nonprofit ICNA Relief provided hot meals for homeless individuals and families in need.
Plenty of people stopped by to grab some food.
The organization holds this event in Times Square every Saturday and says it will continue as long as needed.
