JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Hudson County prosecutor’s office is investigating a police-involved shooting in Jersey City.

It happened on Hopkins Avenue in Jersey City Heights around 6 p.m. Friday, when police responded to a report of an intoxicated person fighting, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities said the officers found a man with a knife. Police said they used pepper spray on him after he ignored their requests to put it down.

The man then lunged with the knife at officers, according to the statement from the prosecutor’s office. The preliminary investigation determined one officer fired his weapon at the man.

The man was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and faces assault and weapons charges.

The state attorney general’s office is also looking into the shooting.

