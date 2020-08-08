NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was punched and robbed in Manhattan early Sunday morning.
The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. on East 20th Street in the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village area.
According to police, a 24-year-old man was sitting on a bench when someone approached him from behind and started punching him in the face repeatedly.
The suspect then grabbed the victim’s wallet, cell phone and keys before running away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police have released surveillance photos and video of an individual who is wanted for questioning in connection to the robbery.
🚨WANTED 🚨for a ROBBERY in front of 450 East 20 Street #stuytown #manhattan @NYPD13pct on 8/02/20 @ 4:30AM 💰Reward up to $2500 🕶 Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea @NYPDChiefPatrol pic.twitter.com/41HUeSGSfv
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 8, 2020
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.