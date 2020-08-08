NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards will be held outside at various venues around New York City this year.

Organizers had planned to hold some performances indoors at the Barclays Center, but they dropped those plans to comply with coronavirus guidelines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement in June that the VMAs would be held at Barclays surprised many and was a signal of the city’s turnaround in its fight against the virus.

A statement by MTV and the Barclays Center promised the show would “pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience.”

The show plans to return to Barclays for its 2021 edition.

The ceremony bestows new awards focused on live performances and music videos created at home during the pandemic. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the leading nominees with nine apiece.

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are among the performances announced so far by MTV.

The VMAs will be held Aug. 30 in front of limited or no audiences.

