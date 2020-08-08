Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Welcome to the weekend, folks! There are gray skies across the region, but the weekend is looking a little bit better, with some sun during the afternoon.
Sunday looks like the much better day, hands down, as we expect bright sunshine and warm temps in the mid 80s.
Monday starts off the week ahead on a hot & humid but dry note, but the rest of the week will see a return to a classic summer pattern of hot, humid, and unsettled with PM storm chances.