By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Despite a gray start to the day for most spots, much of the day stayed dry and we even had breaks of sun this afternoon! Expect just the slightest risk of thundershowers this evening, otherwise it’ll be quiet and mild overnight with temps around 70 in the City, 60s for the ‘burbs.
Tomorrow will be a brighter day overall, and temps will reflect the increased sunshine with high temps in the mid and upper 80s. Once again, just a 10% risk for isolated thundershowers but overall a great day to be outside!
Monday will be a hazy, hot, and humid start to the week with temps topping off around 90 degrees along with higher humidity… feeling every bit like August. Have a great night!