NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man who was seen on surveillance video of a suspected robbery in Brooklyn.
It happened around 2:10 p.m. on August 6.
The man went up to the counter at Munchiez Deli on Lenox Road, pulled out a black firearm, pointed it at the clerk and demanded cigarettes, according to police.
The clerk, 32, gave the man a pack of cigarettes. The suspect left the store and no one was hurt.
The NYPD released this surveillance video, which shows the man place what appears to be a black firearm on the counter:
Police believe the man they are looking for is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
