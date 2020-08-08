School DecisionNew York Schools Allowed To Reopen For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo Says
PRINCETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Princeton University is reversing course by having undergraduate students learn from home this upcoming semester.

Christopher Eisgruber, president of the university, cited the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on New Jersey in a statement posted online Friday.

“First, the health risks to the campus and surrounding populations appear greater now than they did just a month ago.  Reopening efforts in New Jersey and elsewhere have demonstrated how difficult it is to contain the disease.  Where schools and universities have started to bring back students, COVID cases have rapidly followed,” said Eisgruber in the statement.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Ivy League school initially said some undergraduates would return to campus in the fall, but Princeton now says it hopes to have students back in the spring.

