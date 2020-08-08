NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of assaulting another man on a subway at the Union Street station in July.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on July 25.

Police say a 30-year-old man was standing on a Manhattan-bound R train that was stopped at the Union Street station in Brooklyn.

That’s when another man approached him and allegedly slammed him to the ground, causing the victim to hit his head on the subway seats. The suspect then allegedly punched and kicked the victim several times before getting off the train and leaving the station.

The victim was able to get off the train and went to the booth to ask for help.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for broken ribs, a cracked tooth, and pain and swelling to his face.

Police have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect, who they are trying to identify.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.