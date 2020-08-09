Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Morrisania section of The Bronx.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. on August 8 near East 165 Street and Prospect Avenue, police said.
Once on the scene, officers said they found a 36-year-old man on the pavement, unconscious with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m., according the the NYPD.
On Sunday, police identified the victim as Curtis Holley, 36, of Manhattan.
So far, there have not been any arrests.
The people of NYC need to demand that their local and state officials do more to counter this rising gun violence, and get the guns off the street. Again, we cannot afford to wait to have vague programs kick in while we are in the midst of this crisis. This is completely absurd.