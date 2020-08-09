NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing and groping a woman aboard an M train in Brooklyn.
It happened just before midnight on August 13.
The NYPD said it started when the suspect grabbed a 49-year-old man by the shoulder and demanded money.
The suspect allegedly then threatened a 24-year-old woman in the same train car with a needle and demanded her money. She told police the suspect groped her after she gave him $10.
According to police, the suspect got off at the Central Avenue station in Brooklyn and got away.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
