By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What a beauty it was Sunday!
Bright skies and warm temperatures made for a classic summer day, although the humidity was a bit higher than the past few days. Aside from a 10% pop-up shower risk, expect a tranquil and dry night with temps in the mid-60s to lower 70s.
Monday will start off with some areas of dense fog once again, but that’ll burn off rapidly as sunshine will lead us to a high right around 90. It’ll also be more humid, so we’ll be feeling every bit of the heat, too.
The rest of the week will feature temps in the mid and upper 80s, with storm chances returning Tuesday afternoon. Temps will “cool down” into the lower 80s by the weekend.