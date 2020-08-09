By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning! Many spots across the area will be starting off gray and foggy with temps in the 60s to around 70. Heading through the morning though, things will quickly brighten up on our way to a beauty of an afternoon.

Bright skies and southerly breezes will allow the temps to warm up into the mid and upper 80s away from the shores. There will be elevated humidity too, so it’ll feel closer to 90 for the warmest spots. Good news is that today looks to be mainly dry, so any outdoor plans are lookin’ good!

Tomorrow will be steamy once again with temps right around 90, and once again on Tuesday. A few thundershowers may move through Tuesday, but the better risk will be during the mid and late week with hot and humid days in the mid and upper 80s.

