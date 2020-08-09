NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for a man wanted after a cab driver in The Bronx was allegedly robbed and had a razor blade pointed at his neck.

Police said it happened at the corner of East 136 Street and Brown Place around 12:15 p.m. on July 30.

The suspect got into the cab, then pointed a blade at the 65-year-old driver’s neck and demanded money, according to police.

The driver gave up cash, an iPhone and a book bag, police said, before the suspect got out and fled the scene.

Police said the driver was not hurt.

The NYPD released this surveillance video of the suspect:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

