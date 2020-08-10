NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After Tropical Storm Isaias, more than 53,000 customers are without power in New York City, Long Island and Orange and Rockland Counties.

Queens is the hardest hit in the city, with more than 5,700 customers with no electricity.

One area hoping to get power back is Woodhaven.

No electricity means no air conditioning for Teresa Gambino and her two children, one of them a sick 13-month-old girl.

“She has a heart disease. She also has heterotaxy syndrome with an absent spleen, which requires daily medication,” Gambino said.

That medicine now has to be stored on ice, until the electricity comes back. Gambino even had to reschedule her daughter’s heart surgery last Thursday because of the storm damage.

“I have been without power since Tuesday,” Gambino said. “I completely understand we were hit with a major storm. I completely understand that. But this is unacceptable now, especially when you’re not getting any answers.”

LINKS: Find A Cooling Center | Swimming Pools | Summer Safety Guide | Contact Con Edison

Tired of waiting for Con Edison to show up, neighbors in Woodhaven worked together yesterday to clean up a toppled tree. Uprooted stumps are now common sights. So are wide open windows, and seeing neighbors sweating it out on their front stoops – especially during a heat advisory.

“It’s not good for the kids and elderly. I’m worried about my parents,” one person said.

Several neighbors told CBS2’s John Dias they feel Queens is the forgotten borough. Monday, crews finally showed up on 76th Street.

“They go everywhere else except Queens. That’s messed up.” said Woodhaven resident Rajesh Gocool.

Con Edison says the tropical storm was a tree event, with so many going down in the outer boroughs that crews have been overwhelmed trying to restore the outages.

“Tomorrow will be one week since the storm hit us. It’s second only to Superstorm Sandy, when it comes to knocking out service like this to Con Edison customers,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Con Edison predicts power will be restored tonight in Queens. The community is hoping that’s true.

